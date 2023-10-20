Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families
The remains of eight of the Thai nationals killed in the Hamas attack on Israel arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport this morning (Friday). After a brief religious ceremony, they were handed over to their grieving families.
Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok
Thirty-one Thais have were killed in the attacks in Israel and 16 were injured. 17 others are still being held hostage by Hamas.
By Thai PBS World
