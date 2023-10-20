Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force. Photo: Kevin Hackert. CC BY-NC 2.0.

The remains of eight of the Thai nationals killed in the Hamas attack on Israel arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport this morning (Friday). After a brief religious ceremony, they were handed over to their grieving families.

Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

Thirty-one Thais have were killed in the attacks in Israel and 16 were injured. 17 others are still being held hostage by Hamas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Lockheed Hercules C130 Royal Thai Force.

Thai Government Aims to Evacuate 600 Thais Daily Out of Israel

TN October 20, 2023 0
Hospital room in Thailand

Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness

TN October 20, 2023 0
Ms. Orna Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand.

Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

TN October 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Girls at a karaoke bar in Thailand

Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

TN October 20, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Elderly British Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

TN October 20, 2023 0
Busy street in Nonthaburi

Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

TN October 20, 2023 0
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0