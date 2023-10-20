Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

The remains of eight of the Thai nationals killed in the Hamas attack on Israel arrived at Suvarnabhumi international airport this morning (Friday). After a brief religious ceremony, they were handed over to their grieving families.

Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

Thirty-one Thais have were killed in the attacks in Israel and 16 were injured. 17 others are still being held hostage by Hamas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts