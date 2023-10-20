Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness
A group of activists, who refer to themselves as the “Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand,” threatened to storm the hospital room of Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, to verify if he is genuinely sick.
Thai police chief demands Thaksin health report from hospital
Despite the doubtful legality of this move, the group led by Mr. Phichit Chaimongkol submitted a petition to the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, October 18th, urging the ministry to cease granting alleged privileges to the incarcerated premier.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
