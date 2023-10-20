Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness

TN October 20, 2023 0
Hospital room in Thailand

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

A group of activists, who refer to themselves as the “Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand,” threatened to storm the hospital room of Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, to verify if he is genuinely sick.

Thai police chief demands Thaksin health report from hospital

Despite the doubtful legality of this move, the group led by Mr. Phichit Chaimongkol submitted a petition to the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, October 18th, urging the ministry to cease granting alleged privileges to the incarcerated premier.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0
Lockheed Hercules C130 Royal Thai Force.

Thai Government Aims to Evacuate 600 Thais Daily Out of Israel

TN October 20, 2023 0
Ms. Orna Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand.

Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

TN October 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Girls at a karaoke bar in Thailand

Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

TN October 20, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Elderly British Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

TN October 20, 2023 0
Busy street in Nonthaburi

Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

TN October 20, 2023 0
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0