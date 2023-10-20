Phuket Airport Issues Statement About Uncomfortably Hot Terminals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport lobby

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.

UPDATE: Phuket Airport Air-Conditioning System Fixed

The Phuket International Airport has clarified over hot temperatures in the terminals after many people have complained.

Russian Man Returns Home After Living at the Phuket Airport for 14 Days

Many people have complained on social media recently over hot temperatures inside the international terminal at the airport this week.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

