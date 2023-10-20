Pattaya Officials Grapple with Businesses on Koh Larn Over Alleged Land Encroachment

TN October 20, 2023 0
Koh Larn beach, Pattaya

Koh Larn beach, Pattaya. Photo: shubina (Pixabay).

Pattaya City is taking legal action against businesses over their alleged encroachment on forest land on Koh Larn, said Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai this week.

Police Arrest Speedboat Driver in Fatal Koh Larn Collision, Missing Russian Tourist Found Deceased

About 10 rai of forest land close to Sangwan Beach has been cleared, according to a survey conducted by Pattaya city officials. In response, the city has filed a legal complaint against the unidentified encroachers and issued them a notice, urging an immediate halt to any further encroachment on the land, stated Mr. Manote.

