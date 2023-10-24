Thaksin Shinawatra had surgery, now recovering in NICU

TN October 24, 2023 0
Thai Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

Thai Police General Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit.

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (TNA) – The Department of Corrections has confirmed that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

The Bangkok Remand Prison reported that around 9 a.m. Thaksin was sent to the orthopedic surgical room until 2 p.m. After the surgery was completed, he was taken to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to recover.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

