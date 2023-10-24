Thaksin Shinawatra had surgery, now recovering in NICU
BANGKOK, Oct 24 (TNA) – The Department of Corrections has confirmed that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday underwent surgery and is currently recovering.
The Bangkok Remand Prison reported that around 9 a.m. Thaksin was sent to the orthopedic surgical room until 2 p.m. After the surgery was completed, he was taken to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to recover.
TNA