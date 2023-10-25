Early Morning Downpour Submerges Pattaya Streets

Torrential rainfall was observed throughout Pattaya City and its surrounding areas early this morning, October 25th, lasting for nearly an hour.

The onslaught of heavy rain occurred in line with the Thai Meteorological Department’s warning of increased rainfall and gusty winds across various regions of Thailand, including the northeastern, central, and upper southern regions, from October 24th to the 29th, 2023.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

