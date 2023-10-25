Early Morning Downpour Submerges Pattaya Streets
Torrential rainfall was observed throughout Pattaya City and its surrounding areas early this morning, October 25th, lasting for nearly an hour.
Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday
The onslaught of heavy rain occurred in line with the Thai Meteorological Department’s warning of increased rainfall and gusty winds across various regions of Thailand, including the northeastern, central, and upper southern regions, from October 24th to the 29th, 2023.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News