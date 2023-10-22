Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

On October 21st, 2023, regarding the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Thai Prime Minister, was an exemplary inmate according to the Ministry of Justice and currently undergoing treatment at the Police General Hospital.

Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness

However, the recuperation period would only allow one to stay up to 60 days, the deadline was on October 22nd, 2023.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts