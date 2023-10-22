Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections
On October 21st, 2023, regarding the case of Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Thai Prime Minister, was an exemplary inmate according to the Ministry of Justice and currently undergoing treatment at the Police General Hospital.
Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness
However, the recuperation period would only allow one to stay up to 60 days, the deadline was on October 22nd, 2023.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
