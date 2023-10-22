Government to promote production and use of EVs in Thailand

TN October 22, 2023 0
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Interior of BMW i7 electric car. Photo: Augustas Didžgalvis. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Thai government is determined to promote increased production and use of electric vehicles (EVs), in place of internal combustion engines, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2065, according to Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokesperson.

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

She said that the government has assigned the Transport, Natural Resources and Environment, Energy, Commerce and Industry ministries, as well as other agencies, to study, set policies for and map out measures for the migration to electric vehicle use.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sunrise over a Cassava field farm in Eastern Thailand.

Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers

TN October 22, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

TN October 22, 2023 0
Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

TN October 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sunrise over a Cassava field farm in Eastern Thailand.

Thai government prepares land ownership papers for farmers

TN October 22, 2023 0
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Government to promote production and use of EVs in Thailand

TN October 22, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Hospital Stay Under Review by Department of Corrections

TN October 22, 2023 0
Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

TN October 22, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday

TN October 22, 2023 0