Government to promote production and use of EVs in Thailand

The Thai government is determined to promote increased production and use of electric vehicles (EVs), in place of internal combustion engines, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2065, according to Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokesperson.

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

She said that the government has assigned the Transport, Natural Resources and Environment, Energy, Commerce and Industry ministries, as well as other agencies, to study, set policies for and map out measures for the migration to electric vehicle use.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

