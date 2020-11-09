November 9, 2020

Warnings Issued Before Water Cannon Used: Police

Thai police water cannon at protest site

Thai police water cannon at protest site. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – The use of water cannon against anti-government protesters on Sunday after several warnings is in accordance with law as the police tried to forbid them from entering within a 150-metre radius of the royal premises, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said officials issued warnings to protesters before the water cannon was fired to prevent demonstrators from approaching restricted areas. He insisted that water without chemicals had been used in the operation.

