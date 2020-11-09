Warnings Issued Before Water Cannon Used: Police

Warnings Issued Before Water Cannon Used: Police1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – The use of water cannon against anti-government protesters on Sunday after several warnings is in accordance with law as the police tried to forbid them from entering within a 150-metre radius of the royal premises, said a senior police officer.
Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said officials issued warnings to protesters before the water cannon was fired to prevent demonstrators from approaching restricted areas. He insisted that water without chemicals had been used in the operation.
TNA