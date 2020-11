Pressure has mounted over treatments of conscripts over the past week after two were found dead in their bases in the Northeast.

Relatives of one of them on Monday asked the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to handle the case, citing pressure on the family and local police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts