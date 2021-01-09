Parler suspended from Google Play Store, faces imminent ban from Apple App Store

Parler suspended from Google Play Store, faces imminent ban from Apple App Store1 min read
Google has purged conservative-friendly social media site Parler from its Play Store, calling for the need to “protect user safety” while saying the platform allows posts that “incite violence,” as Apple considers a similar move.
The Alphabet-owned web behemoth said in a statement on Friday that Parler would be suspended from its main app platform, arguing the site lacks “moderation policies” against “egregious content,” calling those mechanisms a “longstanding” requirement at the Play Store.
“All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months,” the company said.
Full story: rt.com
