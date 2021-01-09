212 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 187 local1 min read
The government reported a total of 212 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday — 187 local infections, 6 from active testing and 19 arrivals from abroad — raising the cumulative total past 10,000 to 10,053, with no new deaths.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), urged people to download the Mor Chana contact-tracing app to help authorities keep the virus in check.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS