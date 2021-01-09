January 9, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

212 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 187 local

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


The government reported a total of 212 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday — 187 local infections, 6 from active testing and 19 arrivals from abroad — raising the cumulative total past 10,000 to 10,053, with no new deaths.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), urged people to download the Mor Chana contact-tracing app to help authorities keep the virus in check.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

212 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 187 local 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai AirAsia: Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Almost 700 COVID-19 asymptomatic patients admitted to field hospitals for observation

1 day ago TN
1 min read

205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Mozilla says ‘deplatforming’ Trump isn’t enough, wants to shield internet from ‘bad actors’ as users uninstall Firefox in disgust

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Parler suspended from Google Play Store, faces imminent ban from Apple App Store

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

From Twitterverse to Twitter Jail as Donald Trump Booted From Social Media Giant

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

212 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 187 local

7 hours ago TN