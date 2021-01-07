January 7, 2021

Not installing tracing Mor Chana app is not a crime, but concealing information is

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. Photo: Kārlis Dambrāns / flickr.


Anuthin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s Public Health minister, said that, although it is a requirement, under a newly issued directive, for everyone to download and use the country’s tracing application, he understands that there are cases of people do not have smartphones. So, someone not using the Mor-Chana or Thai Chana application will not be charged with a crime. Concealing information of their whereabouts is, however, a crime, punishable under the directive.

Earlier today, during a CCSA press conference, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin mentioned five measures that everyone should adhere to, namely maintaining a personal distance, wearing a face mask, washing hands, monitoring body temperature and downloading and using the tracing applications, where applicable. Criminalization of the failure to install the applications will be considered further.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

