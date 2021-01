BANGKOK, Jan 7 (TNA) – The government is imposing travel restriction in Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon provinces that have been declared as maximum COVID-19 control zones.

Anyone who want to travel to and from the five provinces must prove the necessity of their trips with documents issued by relevant officials and show their ID cards.

