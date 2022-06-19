More than 6,000 packs of foreign cigarettes confiscated from foreign national in Bangkok
More than 6,000 packs of foreign cigarettes, worth more than 4 million baht, were confiscated at a company and a house in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Saturday, June 18th.
The raid was conducted following a search warrant issued by the Thonburi Criminal Court upon Krua Baan Cha Teochew on Kanlapaphruek Road and a house on Rama 2 Road of Bang Khae Subdistrict.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational