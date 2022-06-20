June 20, 2022

Canadian cyclist struck, killed by pickup in Kanchanaburi

11 hours ago TN
Traffic signs in Kanchanaburi

Traffic signs near Prasat Muang Sing Historical Park in Kanchanaburi. Photo: yeowatzup.




KANCHANABURI: A Canadian woman who worked for a non-governmental organisation was killed when her road bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday.

Pol Col Chairat Chananant, deputy superintendent of Muang police station in this central province, said on Saturday M. S., 49, died at the crash site on a bypass in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Hills in Ban Ho Mae Salong, Northern Thailand

Eight drug runners killed in Chiang Rai gunfight

3 weeks ago TN
Ho Rattanachai, Ayutthaya

French tourist killed after being hit by speeding car at Ayutthaya intersection

3 weeks ago TN
The Srinagarind Dam on the Kwai Yai River in Si Sawat District of Kanchanaburi Province

Retired serviceman missing after boat capsizes in Kanchanaburi

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Macaque walking on a High-voltage cable

Prachuap Khiri Khan Macaques screened for monkeypox during neutering

10 hours ago TN
University in Rangsit, Pathum Thani

Cannabis Products Banned From Schools and Universities

10 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Chula Researchers Find Extensive amounts of THC in Cannabis-Flavored Drinks The Public Is Cautioned and the Government Urged to Impose Stricter Control

10 hours ago Chulalongkorn University
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Suspect claims he robbed gold shop to cover losses from crypto investments

11 hours ago TN
Traffic signs in Kanchanaburi

Canadian cyclist struck, killed by pickup in Kanchanaburi

11 hours ago TN