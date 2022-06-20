Canadian cyclist struck, killed by pickup in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: A Canadian woman who worked for a non-governmental organisation was killed when her road bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday.
Pol Col Chairat Chananant, deputy superintendent of Muang police station in this central province, said on Saturday M. S., 49, died at the crash site on a bypass in Muang district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
