Suspect claims he robbed gold shop to cover losses from crypto investments
A suspected gold shop thief has allegedly told the police that he robbed the shop of gold ornaments, worth about 1.8 million baht, to compensate for heavy losses incurred through his investments in Bitcoin.
The suspect, 34-year-old Montri, was arrested in the Bang Lamphu Lang area of Khlong San district in Bangkok, about 11 hours after he had robbed the Buan Lee gold shop in Wang Burapha yesterday (Sunday) of 60-baht weight (~31.6 ounces) in gold necklaces.
By Thai PBS World