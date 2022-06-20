June 20, 2022

Suspect claims he robbed gold shop to cover losses from crypto investments

11 hours ago TN
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins. Image: WorldSpectrum / Pixabay.




A suspected gold shop thief has allegedly told the police that he robbed the shop of gold ornaments, worth about 1.8 million baht, to compensate for heavy losses incurred through his investments in Bitcoin.

The suspect, 34-year-old Montri, was arrested in the Bang Lamphu Lang area of Khlong San district in Bangkok, about 11 hours after he had robbed the Buan Lee gold shop in Wang Burapha yesterday (Sunday) of 60-baht weight (~31.6 ounces) in gold necklaces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

TN

