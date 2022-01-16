Pattaya police raid South Pattaya nightclub, dozens of people detained









At just before midnight yesterday, January 15th, 2022, Pattaya Police led by Pol.Maj. Gen. Kongpol Techakamphu, received a tip from a concerned citizen that the Box 69 Club in South Pattaya near the Soi Bongkot area was secretly operating as a nightclub and breaking Covid-19 rules set by the CCSA and the Chonburi Communicable Disease Committee.

The venue appeared to be closed with all lights off and a chain on the main entrance. According to Major General Kongpol, however, customers were being let in and out through a remote back entrance based on police observation. Additionally, many cars and motorbikes were in the parking lot which was unusual for a closed business. Upon arrival of a full squad of police to inspect the venue the back door was shut and locked immediately with signs of staff sealing the door.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

