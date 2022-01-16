January 16, 2022

Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant in Songkhla

8 hours ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The health office in the southern province of Songkhla has reported its first fatality from Omicron variant today (Sunday). The patient died at the Hat Yai Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient was a bed-ridden 86 year old woman who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. She had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Na Mom Hospital and was thought to have contracted COVID-19 from her grandson, who had returned from Phuket.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

