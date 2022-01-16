January 16, 2022

House panel to clear confusion over the legal status of cannabis in Thailand

8 hours ago TN
Marijuana (Cannabis) leaves

Marijuana (Cannabis) leaves. Photo: pxfuel.




The House Public Health Affairs committee has invited representatives of the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Ministry of Public Health and relevant agencies for a discussion this Thursday at parliament, to clear up the confusion over whether cannabis is still regarded as an illegal narcotic or is now a herbal drug which can be cultivated legally.

Opinions are split. On one side are the ONCB and other law enforcement agencies, which insist that cannabis is still regarded as a narcotic drug and the cultivation of cannabis is illegal. On the other side insist that the amended narcotics law, which came into effect on December 9th last year, has removed cannabis from Category 5.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

