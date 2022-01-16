January 16, 2022

Over 30 Migrants Arrested in Kanchanaburi Province

8 hours ago TN
Boat on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi

Boat on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi. Photo: nakhon100. CC BY 2.0.




KANCHANABURI (NNT) – Authorities apprehended 33 migrants for illegal entry near the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi province on Saturday (15 Jan).

According to officials, a patrol from the Surasee Task Force discovered an initial group of 19 men and 12 women hiding in the bushes near Nong Pla Duk village in Sai Yok district at around 2:30 PM.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender

3 days ago TN
Wat Tham Sua in Kanchanaburi province

Forestry officials try to sedate a wounded elephant after road accident in Kanchanaburi

7 days ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-141 military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds flee to Thailand after Myanmar army air strikes

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Medical check-up at Jishuitan Subway Station in Beijing due to COVID-19 threat. The workers, dressed in white, take the temperature to anyone who wants to access the metro

Beijing Tightens Rules for Entering City after Omicron Case

7 mins ago TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Pattaya police raid South Pattaya nightclub, dozens of people detained

38 mins ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant in Songkhla

8 hours ago TN
Marijuana (Cannabis) leaves

House panel to clear confusion over the legal status of cannabis in Thailand

8 hours ago TN
Boat on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi

Over 30 Migrants Arrested in Kanchanaburi Province

8 hours ago TN