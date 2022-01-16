Over 30 Migrants Arrested in Kanchanaburi Province
KANCHANABURI (NNT) – Authorities apprehended 33 migrants for illegal entry near the Thai-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi province on Saturday (15 Jan).
According to officials, a patrol from the Surasee Task Force discovered an initial group of 19 men and 12 women hiding in the bushes near Nong Pla Duk village in Sai Yok district at around 2:30 PM.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!