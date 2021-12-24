December 24, 2021

Thailand Wants Home-Grown Cannabis Listed as UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

37 mins ago
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Cannabis plant in Thailand. photo: BiW99 / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Kwanchai Wisitthanon, said the department has gathered around 30 strains of local cannabis. Each strain’s DNA was thoroughly studied and recorded to identify where different strains are grown. The department aims to use the database to register them for geographical indications or GI.

The department will ask the Ministry of Culture to list local cannabis strains as national heritage, a process that should be completed by March 2022.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

