Pattaya karaoke bar raided, dozens of arrests
CHON BURI: About 50 customers were arrested when police raided a Pattaya karaoke bar breaching Covid-19 restrictions late on Tuesday night.
Police said about 50 men and women were either dancing together to music or drinking alcohol at Jacky karaoke shop on soi Chalerm Phrakiart in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 11.30pm.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!