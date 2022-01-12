January 12, 2022

Pattaya karaoke bar raided, dozens of arrests

37 mins ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




CHON BURI: About 50 customers were arrested when police raided a Pattaya karaoke bar breaching Covid-19 restrictions late on Tuesday night.

Police said about 50 men and women were either dancing together to music or drinking alcohol at Jacky karaoke shop on soi Chalerm Phrakiart in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 11.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

