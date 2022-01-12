Thailand To Boost Muay Thai Power On Global Stage









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is seeking to promote Muay Thai on the global stage as an instrument of soft power, instructing the Ministry of Sports and Tourism and the private sector to organize boxing events in the Kingdom to promote Thai culture.

Gen Thanwakom Thipayachan, president of the World Muay Thai Alliance (WMA) and an advisor to the Minister of Culture, recently met with Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss measures to boost the cultural value of Thai boxing at the local, domestic and international levels. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Distat Hotrakitya, and Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana also took part in the discussion.

