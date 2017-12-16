Saturday, December 16, 2017
Strong 7.3 earthquake hits Java, Indonesia – no tsunami alert

Tsunami 2004 aftermath. Aceh, Indonesia, 2005
An earthquake recorded at 7.3 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Tasikmalaya, West Java late Friday evening, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency.

The Indonesian meteorology agency said the quake occurred at 11.47 p.m. local time, 105 kilometers underwater with an epicenter 43 kilometers southwest of the city of Tasikmalaya.

Officials have warned local residents of a potential tsunami as the first quake was followed by another a few seconds apart, roughly at the same location.

From Wikipedia:

Widespread damages have been reported across Tasikmalaya, the nearest major city to the epicentre. A tsunami warning was immediately issued by the authorities but was subsequently cancelled. One person has been confirmed dead.

