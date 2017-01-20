Saturday, January 21, 2017
KL releases 12 Thai women detained since last September

The first batch of 12 Thai women detained in Malaysia as witnesses in a human trafficking case since last September have been released and returned to Thailand on Thursday.

The women whose identities were not disclosed were escorted by Malaysian officials to the Thai customs checkpoint in Sadao district of Songkhla and handed over to Thai officials led by Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, deputy secretary-general of Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

