King tribute jazz concert concludes in Chonburi

CHONBURI, 20th January 2017 (NNT) – The recently-concluded tribute jazz concert featuring the songs of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, drew a large number of music lovers wishing to appreciate the talent of the beloved monarch.

The concert held in Sri Racha district of Chonburi province was a collaborative activity by various agencies, including the Government Public Relations Department, The Thai Merchant Association Under Royal Patronage, The Musical Foundation of Thailand and The Poultry Promotion Association of Thailand Under Royal Patronage.

