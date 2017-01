HM the King gives 1,000 blankets to people in cold-stricken Udon Thani

UDON THANI, 20 January 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun royally gave his permission to the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation to hand out 1,000 blankets to people in cold-hit Udon Thani.

Udon Thani Provincial Governor Chayawut Chantorn gave blankets to the residents of Non Sa-at district. He was joined by members of Udon Thani Rajaprajanugroh Foundation. Chayawut then expressed his gratitude for His Majesty’s generosity.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom