NAKHON PHANOM — Police found 499 kilogrammes of cannabis in a car at a rubber plantation in Nakhon Phanom province and believe it was smuggled from Laos.

Nakhon Phanom police said local residents informed them of a white Toyota Corona seen parked in a plantation owned by Wanjai Noinamkham in Ban Kham Sa-ard village of tambon Na Kham in Si Songkhram district. Ms Wanjai insisted she had nothing to do with the vehicle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATTANAPONG SEEPIACHAI