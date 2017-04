An arrest warrant has been issued for a taxi driver who allegedly tried to raped a Myanmar passenger, while the police expressed confidence that they would be able to capture the suspect soon.

Metropolitan police chief Pol Lt-General Sanit Mahathavorn said on Sunday after the court issued the arrest warrant for Khomsan Totim, a 34-year-old fugitive, that the investigation team was tracking the suspect’s escape and would apprehend him soon.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation