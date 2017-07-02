NLA has no plan to postpone election

BANGKOK, 2nd July 2017 (NNT) – National Legislative Assembly (NLA) President, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai says the lawmakers have no plan to reject organic bills or postpone the general election.

The NLA president has come out to defend the legislature against an allegation that the lawmakers are stalling the organic bills, saying the NLA has no intention of doing so as every process is undertaken according to the roadmap and the constitution.

The allegation was raised by politicians.

Full story: NNT

