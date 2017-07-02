Sunday, July 2, 2017
NLA has no plan to postpone election

General election in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 2nd July 2017 (NNT) – National Legislative Assembly (NLA) President, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai says the lawmakers have no plan to reject organic bills or postpone the general election.

The NLA president has come out to defend the legislature against an allegation that the lawmakers are stalling the organic bills, saying the NLA has no intention of doing so as every process is undertaken according to the roadmap and the constitution.

The allegation was raised by politicians.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
