Sunday, July 2, 2017
North, Northeast told to brace for torrential rains

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 2nd July 2017 (NNT) – The northern and northeastern regions of Thailand can expect heavy precipitation in the next 24 hours according to the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department reports that the upper parts of Thailand especially provinces in the north and northeast will experience scattered thunder showers in the next 24 hours, urging the residents to watch out for possible flash floods.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

