Construction of the 4.6 billion baht Bangkok Observation Tower will be finished and open to visitors in three years.

Assurance of the completion of the project which is set to be the world’s sixth highest observation tower was given after the director-general of the Treasury Department Mr Pachorn Ananta-Silpa took media representatives to a visit the site of the planned Bangkok Observation Tower Friday (June 30).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS