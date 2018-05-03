Consumer Confidence in April highest in 40 months

BANGKOK, 3 May 2018 (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Economic and Business Forecasting Center has found public purchasing power increased after the recent minimum wage hike and pushed consumer confidence to its highest peak in 40 months.

The center’s Consumer Confidence Index survey for April 2018 found a second month of improvement with the index now at 80.9 points, the highest figure seen in 40 months since January of 2015. It found the increased minimum wage helped bolster purchasing power in April and improved the economy overall in hand with better export and tourism figures.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand