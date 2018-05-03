Thursday, May 3, 2018
Consumer Confidence in April highest in 40 months

Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 3 May 2018 (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Economic and Business Forecasting Center has found public purchasing power increased after the recent minimum wage hike and pushed consumer confidence to its highest peak in 40 months.

The center’s Consumer Confidence Index survey for April 2018 found a second month of improvement with the index now at 80.9 points, the highest figure seen in 40 months since January of 2015. It found the increased minimum wage helped bolster purchasing power in April and improved the economy overall in hand with better export and tourism figures.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

