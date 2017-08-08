Consumer confidence index reaches yearly low

BANGKOK, 8 August 2017 (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has reported that Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) has dropped to an annual low due to the effects of the royal decree on foreign labor management, as well as severe flooding.

The university’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting revealed that the country’s consumer confidence index in July plunged for the third consecutive month to 73.9 from 74.9 in June, its lowest point this year.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand