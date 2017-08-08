Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Home > News > Consumer confidence index reaches yearly low

Consumer confidence index reaches yearly low

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 8 August 2017 (NNT) – The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has reported that Thailand’s consumer confidence index (CCI) has dropped to an annual low due to the effects of the royal decree on foreign labor management, as well as severe flooding.

The university’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting revealed that the country’s consumer confidence index in July plunged for the third consecutive month to 73.9 from 74.9 in June, its lowest point this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Storms hit 13 provinces last week, one killed

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Prawit Wants to Build a Wall Along Border With Malaysia

Breaking News

Bangkok: Briton falls to his death at hotel

Leave a Reply