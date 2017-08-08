Daesh Militants Suffer Major Losses across Syria

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Syrian warplanes continued to bomb the positions of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in the northern city of Raqqah, inflicting major losses on them.

On Monday, Syrian jets launched strikes against Daesh targets in the areas of al-Bawlieh, Ma’adan, al-Khmaisieh, al-Jaber, and al-Numaisa in the south of Raqqah, SANA news agency reported.

Separately, the gathering centers of the terror group were heavily pounded in Salamiyeh district, located on eastern edges of the central province of Hama.

The Syrian Air Force also carried out airstrikes against gatherings and fortifications of the Daesh terrorists in al-Khashabiyieh, al-Fasda, Abu Hubailat, Jana al-Albawi, al-Dukailieh al-Shamalyia, and Salba in Hama.

Also, the Syrian military aircraft hit the positions of the ISIL terrorists in the areas of Sariet Jneid, al-Jafra, Maqaber, and Alloush in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, destroying their vehicles and killing scores of them.

