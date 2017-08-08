Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Chinese Tourists Snap Selfie Giving Hitler Salute in Berlin

Two Chinese tourists were arrested in Berlin, after they gave the Hitler salute outside the Reichstag building.

The two men, aged 36 and 49, were reported to police by two security guards after they gave Hitler salutes as they posed for photographs outside the German Reichstag, the historic parliament building in Berlin.

The men were detained on Saturday for “using the symbols of anti-constitutional organizations” a police spokeswoman said. They were questioned at a local police station and released after paying a €500 ($589) fine.

