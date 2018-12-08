Man found hanged after seeing partner with another man





PHUKET: Police have ruled in their investigation that a 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after seeing his long-term partner, who is the mother of his three children, with another man at an entertainment venue in Kathu last night (Dec 7).

Lt Col Somkid Onjan of the Phuket City Police was notified of the hanging at 9am, and arrived at the scene, a rented room in Koh Keaw, behind Isuzu showroom, with fellow police officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body of Damrong Manjit, 27, from Ranong, hanged by his neck with a nylon rope tied to a ventilation breeze-block in the wall in the kitchen.

