It’s official: Election will take place on February 24

By TN / December 8, 2018

It has been officially confirmed that the much-awaited election will take place on February 24, 2019 with advance voting scheduled for February 17, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

He said the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) confirmed the election date during a meeting with representatives of political parties at the Army Club. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha but boycotted by major political parties, including the Democrat and Pheu Thai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

