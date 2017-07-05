Complaint lodged against franchise operator selling amulets and talismans

A group of 13 investors have lodged a complaint with Thai PBS’s People Station programme, claiming they were cheated of 15 million baht they had invested in a franchise selling Sarika Linthong amulets and talismans for worshipping.

The group brought samples of amulets and talismans which were claimed to be made of sandal wood by the franchise operator to be shown to reporters of Thai PBS’s People Station.

The victims said they applied to be memberships of the franchise operator via the Pumpuy Apple Shop Facebook page and each of them paid between 300,000- 2,000,000 baht as the starting investment for the franchise right to sell the talismans and amulets.

