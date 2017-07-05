Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Home > News > Complaint lodged against franchise operator selling amulets and talismans

Complaint lodged against franchise operator selling amulets and talismans

Thai Buddhist amulets
TN News 0

A group of 13 investors have lodged a complaint with Thai PBS’s People Station programme, claiming they were cheated of 15 million baht they had invested in a franchise selling Sarika Linthong amulets and talismans for worshipping.

The group brought samples of amulets and talismans which were claimed to be made of sandal wood by the franchise operator to be shown to reporters of Thai PBS’s People Station.

The victims said they applied to be memberships of the franchise operator via the Pumpuy Apple Shop Facebook page and each of them paid between 300,000- 2,000,000 baht as the starting investment for the franchise right to sell the talismans and amulets.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Former Thai PM Abhisit rejects murder charges in 2010 turmoil

Protest leader Suthep sets January 13 for Bangkok shutdown

Thai Govt to face Bt39.8 million lawsuit on last year’s bloodshed

Leave a Reply