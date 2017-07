Street vendors have been blamed for damaged pavements in more than 500 Bangkok spots from the Bang Na to Rama I areas in a recent inspection by City Hall authorities.

Wanchai Thanomsak said yesterday he and about 50 other Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) authorities spent eight hours on Saturday inspecting the pavements in southern Bangkok, from Soi Lasalle to Yotse Bridge, beyond the Pathumwan intersection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST