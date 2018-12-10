HM King leads tens of thousands in “Un Ai Rak Bike Ride”





HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn leads the “Un Ai Rak Bike Ride” through the capital on Sunday. Thousands of cyclists took part in the spectacular ride.

Similar cycling events were held simultaneously in all parts of the country. Accompanying HM King in the ride were his daughters, Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Bajrakitiyabha and Sirivannavari Nariratana.

