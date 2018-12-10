Lorries at Kerry Siam Seaport, Thailand
Two dead, six injured as cargo container crashes into MPV in Loei

By TN / December 10, 2018

Two people were killed and six others seriously injured when the Toyota Avanza seven-seat MPV they were travelling in collided with a wheeled cargo container, which had dislodged from a 28-wheel truck heading in the opposite direction, and then crashed into a roadside tree in Loei on Monday morning.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene at around 8am, a curve of Ban Siew on Loei-Phu Rua Road in Tambon Siew of Muang district.

