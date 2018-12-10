Long ATM lines to withdraw govt handout

UTHAI THANI, 10th December 2018 (NNT) – Residents of Uthai Thani are feeling the benefit of the government’s 500 baht cash handout to low-income citizens.
The handouts were transferred into the e-money wallets of over 11.4 million holders of the government’s welfare cards. Transfers were rolled out between December 8th and 10th. People were seen lining up today as early as 4 am.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.