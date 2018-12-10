Long ATM lines to withdraw govt handout





UTHAI THANI, 10th December 2018 (NNT) – Residents of Uthai Thani are feeling the benefit of the government’s 500 baht cash handout to low-income citizens.

The handouts were transferred into the e-money wallets of over 11.4 million holders of the government’s welfare cards. Transfers were rolled out between December 8th and 10th. People were seen lining up today as early as 4 am.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



