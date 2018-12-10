Heavy Rain Causes Severe Damage in Prachuap Khiri Khan





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 8 (TNA) – Officials have inspected damages inflicted by heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan while the authorities will initially pay 33,000 baht for each damaged house.

Director of the local disaster prevention and mitigation office said heavy storm and rain hit the province Friday night, causing a blackout in several villages.

TNA

