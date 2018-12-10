Floods in Thailand
South

Heavy Rain Causes Severe Damage in Prachuap Khiri Khan

By TN / December 10, 2018

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 8 (TNA) – Officials have inspected damages inflicted by heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan while the authorities will initially pay 33,000 baht for each damaged house.

Director of the local disaster prevention and mitigation office said heavy storm and rain hit the province Friday night, causing a blackout in several villages.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close