King sponsors rite for cyclist who died during biking event

SURAT THANI: His Majesty the King has granted a royally-sponsored chanting and cremation ceremony for a cyclist who died on Sunday during the “Bike Un Ai Rak” event.
The governor also laid a royally-sponsored wreath at Wat Don Kathin in Phunphin district on behalf of His Majesty.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST
