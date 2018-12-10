King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand
King sponsors rite for cyclist who died during biking event

By TN / December 10, 2018

SURAT THANI: His Majesty the King has granted a royally-sponsored chanting and cremation ceremony for a cyclist who died on Sunday during the “Bike Un Ai Rak” event.

The governor also laid a royally-sponsored wreath at Wat Don Kathin in Phunphin district on behalf of His Majesty.

Full story: Bangkok Post

