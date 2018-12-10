Three Thai men die while cleaning a floating restaurant’s engine room, two injured





Pattaya – Three Thai men have died and two men, 23 and 38 years old, remain in the hospital after an accident while cleaning a popular local floating restaurant’s engine room around 11:30AM on Sunday, December 9th, 2018.

The vessel was anchored at a pier off Chon Buri province.

