Pattaya

Three Thai men die while cleaning a floating restaurant’s engine room, two injured

By TN / December 10, 2018

Pattaya – Three Thai men have died and two men, 23 and 38 years old, remain in the hospital after an accident while cleaning a popular local floating restaurant’s engine room around 11:30AM on Sunday, December 9th, 2018.

The vessel was anchored at a pier off Chon Buri province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

