Beware ‘Canadian’ farmworker scam, Thai workers warned





The Department of Employment (DOE) is warning Thais who wish to work in the agricultural sector in Canada to beware of fraud on social networking sites.

Canada no longer accepts foreign unskilled workers, the department warns, and people risk being duped of job application fees, or even subject to harm in the foreign country, after being lured by empty promises.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

