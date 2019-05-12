Facebook integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger





PanARMENIAN.Net – It’s long been rumoured that WhatsApp and Instagram owner Facebook would merge its multiple messaging platforms together to allow them to function as one. Earlier this year we heard that Mark Zuckerberg planned to integrate its three services, allowing for some sort of interoperability between them, Critical Hit reports.

It’s counter to position the company help when it acquired Instagram in 2012 and 2014, when the stated goal then was to keep each platform independent, safe in their respective autonomy from parent company Facebook. Now, speaking at Facebook’s F8 developer conference, Messenger’s head of consumer product Asha Sharma confirmed that there’ll be interoperability between the three platforms. All messages will be end-to-end encrypted as they are on WhatsApp right now.

“We believe people should be able to talk to anyone anywhere,” she said. Earlier this year, in a statement, Facebook said it wanted to build the best messaging experiences.

