NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists





Humans have been searching for signs of alien life throughout the universe, including on the Red Planet. Some astrobiologists theorise that ancient Mars presented an even more suitable environment for life than the younger version of the Earth.

Assuming the Red Planet was once a habitat where life was able to thrive, this means it still has life, even if it is hiding somewhere underneath the planet’s surface, claims Michael Finney, co-founder of The Genome Partnership, a nonprofit organization that runs the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology conferences.

“If there were life on Mars, it may have moved around, it may have gone into hiding a bit, but it is probably still there,” claims the scientist.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

